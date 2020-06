Boxing Ostrich Antiques Debuts Barn Exhibition Space

SHREWSBURY, VT. – It started out as a social media poll: “Considering turning part of the barn into a shop. Who would visit while in Vermont?” [Read More]

Paul Thien Selected To Operate New Gallery In Historic Odessa

ODESSA, DEL. – Local resident and antiques dealer Paul Thien has been selected by the Historic Odessa Foundation to open a gallery in one of the town’s historic buildings, where he will showcase Delaware pieces and share his passion and in-depth knowledge of the local furniture output. [Read More]

Thistlethwaite Americana Moves To The Country

UPPERVILLE, VA. – Americana dealer Taylor Thistlethwaite recently announced that he has moved both home and gallery to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Upperville. [Read More]

Ricco/Maresca Expands Gallery Space

NEW YORK CITY- Ricco/Maresca Gallery has expanded its footprint on the third floor of 529 West 20th Street in Manhattan, moving into a larger space on the same floor and building that the gallery has occupied for more than 20 years. [Read More]

Paused By Pandemic, Renovations Underway At Bernard & S Dean Levy’s New Space In Chelsea

NEW YORK CITY – Manhattan antiques and art dealer Bernard & S Dean Levy says the gallery’s planned renovations are getting underway at its new 227 West 17th Street loft in Chelsea, with plans for completion at the end of summer or early autumn. [Read More]