UPPERVILLE, VA. – Americana dealer Taylor Thistlethwaite recently announced that he has moved both home and gallery to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Upperville.

“After being in Alexandria for four years, we thought it was time to make a move out to the country,” Thistlethwaite said. “I was always limited in space in my old home, but now I have enough room to display 80 to 90 percent of my inventory.”

Thistlethwaite’s new location will have a dedicated showroom on two floors as well as garden ornaments outside.

His new locale is about an hour from Washington, DC, and minutes away from historic Middleburg, an area rich in wineries, antique shops, boutiques and farmers markets.

“Even though we’re out in the country, it feels like there’s more to do out here,” he said. “It’s a wonderful change of pace. We invite all to join us one day for lunch and a cold glass of tea.”

Anyone interested in stopping by the gallery should make an appointment by calling 270-404-1558 or email taylor@thistleamericana.com. His inventory is available to view on his website at www.thistleamericana.com.