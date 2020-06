SHREWSBURY, VT. – It started out as a social media poll: “Considering turning part of the barn into a shop. Who would visit while in Vermont?”

Soon thereafter, Jason McKenna of Boxing Ostrich Antiques found himself cleaning and putting up white walls and shelves in a 100-square-foot room within the barn on the Shrewsbury property that he recently moved to with his family.

“The response was way bigger than I expected,” he said. “I thought, ‘I have to do this now.’ So I’m working to get the walls up.”

This is McKenna’s first open exhibition space and it will be available to view by appointment only.

“In the past, if someone wanted to look at things, I never had a separate shop,” he said. “Now people can just call and come.”

The dealer will still offer his folk art and Americana offerings online, with the gallery available for inspection and exhibition of the material. McKenna says it is a low-key space and he does not expect heavy traffic, but if people want to see his inventory – it is there.

For additional information, www.boxingostrichantiques.com. To make an appointment, call 267-614-5896.