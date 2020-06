NEW YORK CITY- Ricco/Maresca Gallery has expanded its footprint on the third floor of 529 West 20th Street in Manhattan, moving into a larger space on the same floor and building that the gallery has occupied for more than 20 years.

“A larger gallery space affords us the luxury of bringing all of our inventory – which was previously kept in an art storage facility in Brooklyn – onsite and available for viewing at any given moment,” the gallery said.

The new space doubles the gallery’s footprint to 5,000 square feet.

The space allows for two full galleries and allows for the launch of a “Gallery Two,” which will showcase an ever-changing salon to present self-taught, outsider and vernacular art into the contemporary and modern mainstream.

The gallery is currently open by appointment. For more information, www.riccomaresca.com or 212-627-4819.