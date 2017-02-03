Home

Headline News

  • Pasadena Museum Explores ‘The Land Of Sunshine’

    PASADENA, CALIF. - "In the Land of Sunshine: Imaging the California Coast Culture," on view at the Pasadena Museum of California Art through February 19, assembles approximately 90 paintings inspired

  • Diamond Ring, Patek Philippe Top Nadeau’s New Year’s Day Auction

    WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau's Auction Gallery's January 1 sale kicked off the new year in a sparkling way, led by a platinum diamond ring set with three emerald cut diamonds having a total weight of

  • Sotheby’s Posts New Auction Records For Willem Drost & Adam De Coster

    NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby's evening sale of Master paintings and sculpture totaled $27.2 million on January 25, with a newly discovered work by Sir Peter Paul Rubens leading the auction at $5.1 mill

  • Auctioneer & TV Personality Don Presley, 71

    SANTA ANA, CALIF. – The antiques trade lost one of its true originals on January 12 with the passing of Don Presley, principal auctioneer and owner of Don Presley Auction Co.

  • Morphy Auctions Sells Peter Brown’s Mechanical & Still Bank Collection

    DENVER, PENN. — January 14 finally arrived, the date highly anticipated by collectors of both still and mechanical banks, when the Peter & Joanne Brown Foundation Collection went up for sale at Morp

  • Q&A: Ellen Schaefer-Salins

    Ellen Schaefer-Salins, an assistant professor at Maryland's Salisbury University and mental health therapist specializing in work with deaf and hard of hearing individuals, finds collecting Alic

  • Saddle Earns $121,000 At High Noon Auction

    MESA, ARIZ. - A little over halfway past the middle mark of Brian Lebel's High Noon auction January 21, a Keyston Bros, San Francisco, exhibition saddle crossed the block. It earned $121,000

  • Rare Clock Brings $998,250 At Fontaine's Auction Gallery

    PITTSFIELD, MASS. — A musical automaton clock, made in England during the Eighteenth Century for the Chinese imperial court, sold for just under $1,000,000 at Fontaine's January 21 sale.

Featured Articles

A First Look At The 2017 Winter Antiques Show
NEW YORK CITY – The Winter Antiques Show no longer deploys a gilded phoenix as its logo, but the mythical bird remains emblematic of what is most admirable about this fair: its ability to reinvent...
January 25, 2017
January 25, 2017
Americana Week Auction Highlights
NEW YORK CITY – Hundreds of lots went under the gavel during Americana Week in New York. The balmy weather made dashing from Christie's midtown galleries to Sotheby's on the Upper East Side...
January 25, 2017
January 25, 2017
Papermania Plus Winter Edition Marks 71st Show In Hartford
HARTFORD, CONN. – A midwinter snowstorm snarled traffic and made treacherous going when the 71st edition of Papermania Plus opened at the XL Center on January 7....
January 25, 2017
January 25, 2017

