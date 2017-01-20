-
Flannery's OUTSTANDING ANTIQUES & Estate Auction
Jan 16-16, 2017AGOPB Major January Estates Auction
Jan 16-16, 2017Golden Gavel Auctions Every Thursday
New Canaan, CT
WASHINGTON, D.C. — When Coco Chanel famously said, "fashion passes, style remains," what she was actually referencing was the continued fervor and fine taste for quality antiques, as demonstrated by. Read Full Article.
HATFIELD, PENN. - Sandy L. Alderfer, chief executive officer (CEO) of Alderfer's Auctioneers & Appraisers, has announced that Sherry S. Russell has now taken ownership of the newly branded Alderfe. Read Full Article.
OWEGO, N.Y. - Upstate New York has had a long history with the upholding of civil liberties - from the protection of freed slaves after the Civil War to the promotion of women's rights through the pas. Read Full Article.
NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s single-owner sale of the Nelson Doubleday Jr Collection January 11 was led by a James Buttersworth work at $348,500.. Read Full Article.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Wunsch Collection is hosting "An Evening On Glass Art," a special demonstration and discussion on the history of glass art with designer Thaddeus Wolfe and glass specialists fro. Read Full Article.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA — The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg has joined the list of international museums that comprise Sotheby’s Museum Network, a new online destination that makes videos from lea. Read Full Article.
NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby’s partnered with David Korins, set designer of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton to create an exhibition concept for Americana Week 2017.. Read Full Article.
From January 17-29, collectors around the world descend upon New York City for its perennial rendition of Antiques Week. As The Big Apple becomes abuzz, our daily calendar will help you get around tow. Read Full Article.
