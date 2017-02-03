Home

  • Auctioneer & TV Personality Don Presley, 71

    SANTA ANA, CALIF. – The antiques trade lost one of its true originals on January 12 with the passing of Don Presley, principal auctioneer and owner of Don Presley Auction Co.. Read Full Article.

  • Morphy Auctions Sells Peter Brown’s Mechanical & Still Bank Collection

    DENVER, PENN. — January 14 finally arrived, the date highly anticipated by collectors of both still and mechanical banks, when the Peter & Joanne Brown Foundation Collection went up for sale at Morp. Read Full Article.

  • Q&A: Ellen Schaefer-Salins

    Ellen Schaefer-Salins, an assistant professor at Maryland’s Salisbury University and mental health therapist specializing in work with deaf and hard of hearing individuals, finds collecting Alic. Read Full Article.

  • Saddle Earns $121,000 At High Noon Auction

    MESA, ARIZ. - A little over halfway past the middle mark of Brian Lebel's High Noon auction January 21, a Keyston Bros, San Francisco, exhibition saddle crossed the block. It earned $121,000. Read Full Article.

  • Rare Clock Brings $998,250 At Fontaine's Auction Gallery

    PITTSFIELD, MASS. — A musical automaton clock, made in England during the Eighteenth Century for the Chinese imperial court, sold for just under $1,000,000 at Fontaine’s January 21 sale.. Read Full Article.

  • Top Picks: What A Time To Be A Doorman

    It sure is a heartwarming picture: a hardworking, young man living in the 1930s arrives to work early everyday for his job as a doorman in a swanky Manhattan residential building.. Read Full Article.

  • Video: Michele Marieschi And The People's Venice At Sotheby's

    NEW YORK CITY — "The monumental palaces and the busy traffic of the grand canal are bit players in this composition," explains Christopher Apostle, head of the Old Masters department at Sotheby's, ". Read Full Article.

  • Smiling Faces At Art, Design & Antiques Show At Wallace Hall

    NEW YORK CITY — The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall opened January 20 for its third edition at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola.. Read Full Article.

A First Look At The 2017 Winter Antiques Show
NEW YORK CITY – The Winter Antiques Show no longer deploys a gilded phoenix as its logo, but the mythical bird remains emblematic of what is most admirable about this fair: its ability to reinvent...
January 25, 2017
Read more.....
Americana Week Auction Highlights
NEW YORK CITY – Hundreds of lots went under the gavel during Americana Week in New York. The balmy weather made dashing from Christie’s midtown galleries to Sotheby’s on the Upper East Side...
January 25, 2017
Read more.....
Papermania Plus Winter Edition Marks 71st Show In Hartford
HARTFORD, CONN. – A midwinter snowstorm snarled traffic and made treacherous going when the 71st edition of Papermania Plus opened at the XL Center on January 7....
January 25, 2017
Read more.....

