  • Top Picks: Carved In Time

    A sculpture by William Edmondson, a presidential timepiece, choice examples of  early American furniture and plenty more are lined up in this week's top picks.

  • Video: Alexander Girard, A Modernist Rooted In Folk Art

    RHEIN, GERMANY — Alexander Girard was one of the most influential American textile artists to emerge from the Twentieth Century, his exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum explores both sides of the .

  • Leland Little Reschedules New Year's Gallery Auction

    HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Due to a winter weather advisory in North Carolina this weekend, Leland Little has rescheduled its New Year's gallery auction to Saturday, January 14 at 10am. The gallery and of.

  • Glass U.S. Penny Doubles Estimate Bringing $70,500 At Heritage

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — The only known surviving intact experimental all-glass penny, manufactured in 1942 as a possible alternative to copper that was urgently needed during World War II, sold for .

  • Q&A: Angelika Kuettner

    Angelika Kuettner is the associate curator of ceramics at Colonial Williamsburg. She began her career there ten years ago as a graduate student intern while enrolled in the American Studies program at.

  • 2017 Antiques Week Calendar

    From January 17-29, collectors around the world descend upon New York City for its perennial rendition of Antiques Week. As The Big Apple becomes abuzz, our daily calendar will help you get around tow.

  • New York City Big Flea Moving Venue, Dates

    NEW YORK CITY - DeeDee Sides has announced that her New York City Big Flea show has moved from the Lexington Avenue Armory to the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom at 311 West 34th Street.

  • Gifford’s ‘Mountain Lake’ Brings $35,100 At Copake

    COPAKE, N.Y. — Copake Auction's annual New Year's Day sale saw its top price of the day cross the block very early in the auction on Monday, January 1.

Featured Articles

New York Auction Preview: Banking On History
NEW YORK CITY – The Associated Press recently named Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer responsible for the Broadway hit Hamilton, entertainer of the year. He may also be the patron saint...
January 4, 2017
January 4, 2017
Mighty Cold In Columbus For Scott’s Full House
COLUMBUS, OHIO – Don Scott finds a facility and just has to bring several hundred dealers to exhibit and sell their antiques; this time in the large arena at Ohio Expo Center...
January 4, 2017
January 4, 2017
Bitter|Sweet: Coffee, Tea & Chocolate At Detroit Institute Of Arts
DETROIT, MICH. — The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) presents "Bitter|Sweet: Coffee, Tea & Chocolate," on view through March 5. The introduction of coffee, tea and chocolate to Europe...
January 4, 2017
January 4, 2017

