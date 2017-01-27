Home

  • Smiling Faces At Art, Design & Antiques Show At Wallace Hall

    NEW YORK CITY — The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall opened January 20 for its third edition at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola.

  • Winter Antiques Show Warms Up Americana Week

    NEW YORK CITY — The Winter Antiques Show has landed at the Park Avenue Armory for her annual, 9-day stay, drawing in 60 acclaimed dealers from around the United States and Eu.

  • Copake’s New Year’s Day Tradition Sees Fine Art, Smalls Hit High Notes

    COPAKE, N.Y. – Copake Auction's 37th annual New Year's Day sale offered 760 lots, led by the lifetime Americana collection of Richard Kyllo and the Shaker collection of Linda Cunningham.

  • Glastonbury New Year’s Day Show Fills High School With Americana

    GLASTONBURY, CONN. – For the 36th consecutive year, Barrows Show Promotional, Ltd filled Glastonbury High School's gymnasium on New Year's Day with more than 130 exhibitors, featuring antiques.

  • Outsider Art Fair Draws Opening Crowd In Manhattan

    NEW YORK CITY — The Outsider Art Fair celebrates its 25th anniversary this year as it swings open the doors at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The show features over sixty dealers of quality work from ou.

  • NYC Big Flea Opens

    NEW YORK CITY — The NYC Big Flea Market with great antiques and vintage decor at affordable prices is open through Saturday.

  • New York Ceramics & Glass Fair Runs Through Sunday

    NEW YORK CITY – The New York Ceramics & Glass Fair opened for preview the evening of Wednesday, January 18, in the Grand Ballroom of the Bohemian National Hall, 321 East 73rd Street.

  • 2017 Antiques Week Calendar

    From January 17-29, collectors around the world descend upon New York City for its perennial rendition of Antiques Week. As The Big Apple becomes abuzz, our daily calendar will help you get around tow.

All Styled Up In The Nation’s Capital
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Although the exhibitors are used to it by now, it takes a bit of magic to pull off the Washington Winter Show. The unwieldy floor plan of the Katzen Arts Center...
January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
Read more.....
Sturbridge Hosts White’s Third New Year’s Antiques Show
STURBRIDGE, MASS. – It was a Happy New Year with Dave White and about 80 of his best friends – antiques dealers all – at the Sturbridge Host Hotel and Conference Center...
January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
Read more.....
Doyle Kicks Off 2017 Season With Storied Single-Owner Auction
NEW YORK CITY – Doyle's single-owner sale of the Nelson Doubleday Jr Collection on January 11 saw marine art sail to the top. The top lot in the auction was a work by renowned painter James...
January 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
Read more.....

