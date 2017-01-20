Home

Headline News

  • Washington Winter Antiques Show Opens With Style

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — When Coco Chanel famously said, "fashion passes, style remains," what she was actually referencing was the continued fervor and fine taste for quality antiques, as demonstrated by. Read Full Article.

  • Sandy L. Alderfer Passes Alderfer Auction Gavel Of Ownership To Sherry S. Russell

    HATFIELD, PENN. - Sandy L. Alderfer, chief executive officer (CEO) of Alderfer's Auctioneers & Appraisers, has announced that Sherry S. Russell has now taken ownership of the newly branded Alderfe. Read Full Article.

  • Tioga County, N.Y., Native’s Civil War Drum Beats Again

    OWEGO, N.Y. - Upstate New York has had a long history with the upholding of civil liberties - from the protection of freed slaves after the Civil War to the promotion of women's rights through the pas. Read Full Article.

  • Buttersworth’s ‘Yacht Racing’ Leads Doyle’s Doubleday Sale

    NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s single-owner sale of the Nelson Doubleday Jr Collection January 11 was led by a James Buttersworth work at $348,500.. Read Full Article.

  • Join Brooklyn Glass Artist Thaddeus Wolfe

    BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Wunsch Collection is hosting "An Evening On Glass Art," a special demonstration and discussion on the history of glass art with designer Thaddeus Wolfe and glass specialists fro. Read Full Article.

  • Art Museums Of Colonial Williamsburg Join Sotheby’s Museum Network

    WILLIAMSBURG, VA — The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg has joined the list of international museums that comprise Sotheby’s Museum Network, a new online destination that makes videos from lea. Read Full Article.

  • Video: Hamilton Set Designer Creates Exhibition Concept For Sotheby's Sale

    NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby’s partnered with David Korins, set designer of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton to create an exhibition concept for Americana Week 2017.. Read Full Article.

  • 2017 Antiques Week Calendar

    From January 17-29, collectors around the world descend upon New York City for its perennial rendition of Antiques Week. As The Big Apple becomes abuzz, our daily calendar will help you get around tow. Read Full Article.

Featured Articles

eBay Reconsidered: Three Dealers Say They Gross $5 Million Annually
Today’s eBay is not, as the saying goes, your father’s eBay. Astute dealers and knowledgeable collectors are taking advantage of that fact. It is not surprising then to learn that some dealers are...
January 11, 2017
Read more.....
‘Lockwood Kipling: Arts And Crafts’ Will Open At V&A January 14
LONDON – The Victoria and Albert Museum has collaborated with the Bard Graduate Center, New York, to present the first exhibition exploring the life and work of Lockwood Kipling...
January 11, 2017
Read more.....
Legion Of Honor To Celebrate A ‘Rodin Centenary’ On January 28
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. – Marking the centenary of Auguste Rodin’s death in 1917, the Legion of Honor will present a completely new installation of its renowned Rodin holdings...
January 11, 2017
Read more.....

