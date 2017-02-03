-
Applebrook Auctions Presents The Collections Online Auction
Feb 09-09, 2017Boyd Auctions ANTIQUE ESTATES AUCTION
Jan 31-31, 2017
-
PASADENA, CALIF. - "In the Land of Sunshine: Imaging the California Coast Culture," on view at the Pasadena Museum of California Art through February 19, assembles approximately 90 paintings inspired . Read Full Article.
WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s January 1 sale kicked off the new year in a sparkling way, led by a platinum diamond ring set with three emerald cut diamonds having a total weight of. Read Full Article.
NEW YORK CITY — Sotheby’s evening sale of Master paintings and sculpture totaled $27.2 million on January 25, with a newly discovered work by Sir Peter Paul Rubens leading the auction at $5.1 mill. Read Full Article.
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – The antiques trade lost one of its true originals on January 12 with the passing of Don Presley, principal auctioneer and owner of Don Presley Auction Co.. Read Full Article.
DENVER, PENN. — January 14 finally arrived, the date highly anticipated by collectors of both still and mechanical banks, when the Peter & Joanne Brown Foundation Collection went up for sale at Morp. Read Full Article.
Ellen Schaefer-Salins, an assistant professor at Maryland’s Salisbury University and mental health therapist specializing in work with deaf and hard of hearing individuals, finds collecting Alic. Read Full Article.
MESA, ARIZ. - A little over halfway past the middle mark of Brian Lebel's High Noon auction January 21, a Keyston Bros, San Francisco, exhibition saddle crossed the block. It earned $121,000. Read Full Article.
PITTSFIELD, MASS. — A musical automaton clock, made in England during the Eighteenth Century for the Chinese imperial court, sold for just under $1,000,000 at Fontaine’s January 21 sale.. Read Full Article.
