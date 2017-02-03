-
SANTA ANA, CALIF. – The antiques trade lost one of its true originals on January 12 with the passing of Don Presley, principal auctioneer and owner of Don Presley Auction Co.. Read Full Article.
DENVER, PENN. — January 14 finally arrived, the date highly anticipated by collectors of both still and mechanical banks, when the Peter & Joanne Brown Foundation Collection went up for sale at Morp. Read Full Article.
Ellen Schaefer-Salins, an assistant professor at Maryland’s Salisbury University and mental health therapist specializing in work with deaf and hard of hearing individuals, finds collecting Alic. Read Full Article.
MESA, ARIZ. - A little over halfway past the middle mark of Brian Lebel's High Noon auction January 21, a Keyston Bros, San Francisco, exhibition saddle crossed the block. It earned $121,000. Read Full Article.
PITTSFIELD, MASS. — A musical automaton clock, made in England during the Eighteenth Century for the Chinese imperial court, sold for just under $1,000,000 at Fontaine’s January 21 sale.. Read Full Article.
It sure is a heartwarming picture: a hardworking, young man living in the 1930s arrives to work early everyday for his job as a doorman in a swanky Manhattan residential building.. Read Full Article.
NEW YORK CITY — "The monumental palaces and the busy traffic of the grand canal are bit players in this composition," explains Christopher Apostle, head of the Old Masters department at Sotheby's, ". Read Full Article.
NEW YORK CITY — The Art, Design & Antiques Show at Wallace Hall opened January 20 for its third edition at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola.. Read Full Article.
