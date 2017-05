NEW YORK CITY — Conservators in the Museum’s Objects Conservation Laboratory at the Museum of Natural History have a unique job. “I get to work on a variety of material including robes that were made from fish skin, containers that were made from birch bark, coats that were made from reindeer hide,” said Amy Tjiong, a conservator in the lab. Over 5,000 objects make up the Jesup collection of Siberian objects and artifacts, of which just 100 were chosen to be conserved in their entirety. With each new object comes a unique material with its own specific challenges and needs, combining science, art, history and cultural studies into every case. Watch this episode of the museum’s video series “Shelf Life” as the team touches on the unique collection and talks about their processes in research and conservation. For more information, http://www.amnh.org/our-research/anthropology/collections/conservation/.