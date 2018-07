SPARKS, MD. — “It really is a painstaking process, making something like this. And that typifies the Kirkpatrick Brothers work. They really made the most artistic, most time-consuming stoneware of any potter in Nineteenth Century America,” said Mark Zipp of Crocker Farm, speaking on a rare Anna Pottery fair jug. Only one of eight known, the fair jug features all-over incising, which describes the 20th annual fair of the Union County Agricultural Board held in Jonesboro, Ill. The jug details the different categories that would be judged at the fair, including everything from different farm animals to “ladies department” and “mechanical manufactures,” representing, as Zipp says, a moment in time in Jonesboro. The jug goes up for sale at the firm’s July 21 sale. For more information, www.crockerfarm.com or 410-472-2016.