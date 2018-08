MICHOÁCAN, MEXICO — “My grandparents worked with glazed pottery, but they made utilitarian things only. As time went by, more things were added, the proportion changed and little by little they became pine cones,” said the narrator, describing the long legacy and artistic direction of the Hernández Carlos family pottery. National Geographic released this documentary-style video as part of the Mexican Handcraft Masters series by director Mariano Rentería, and it’s well worth the watch. “I think my children will keep doing this job because it’s a culture that our forefathers left us.” For more information, www.nationalgeographic.com.