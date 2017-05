WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — “American Folk Art is a complicated term. It’s something that we have used to describe today a body of artists and artisans who are primarily self taught,” said Laura Barry, curator of paintings, drawings and sculpture at Colonial Williamsburg. Watch this introductory video to the museum’s newest exhibition that surveys approximately 40 examples of American folk portraiture from some of the America’s finest historical folk artists. The exhibition will be on view through December 2019. For more information, www.history.org or 757-229-1000.