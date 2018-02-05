PHILADELPHIA — “Everybody was kept safe by virtue of the hybrid creature guarding the tomb,” said Dr. Brian Rose, curator-in-charge of the Mediterranean section at Penn Museum. Watch as the video explores the iconography of various mythical creatures, their role in protecting the dead, and their natural spread throughout the Mediterranean and into China by way of the Silk Road. Examples from the museum’s collection illustrate the various forms and mediums that the creatures took form in as well as their significant placement along the “Spirit Road.” For more information, www.penn.museum.