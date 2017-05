Video: The Battle For Basquiat

NEW YORK CITY — On May 18, a prestigious auction record was broken. Only five artists have ever broken the $100 million barrier, and now Jean Michel Basquiat is one of them. The headlining lot of Sotheby’s contemporary art evening auction, an oil on canvas by Basquiat sold for $110,487,500 to noted collector and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of e-commerce giant, Start Today, and Zozotown, the virtual mall on Japan’s largest fashion e-commerce site. This record represents the most valuable work for any American artist ever sold at auction, so it comes as no surprise that the exciting bidding war had its ups and downs as well.