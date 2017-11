CHICAGO — Honoring the centennial of the artist’s death, the Art Institute of Chicago has mounted “Rodin: Sculptor and Storyteller,” an exhibition spotlighting Auguste Rodin’s sculptures and drawings from the museum’s permanent holdings as well as private collections. The exhibition offers viewers a chance to see into the artistic age that Rodin was a central part of, showing works from his friends and other period artists alongside his own bronzes and marbles, including works by Claude Monet and Henri Matisse. In the same vein, some of the works in the exhibit were once in the collections of renowned artists, including Rodin drawings once owned by American photographer Alfred Stieglitz. The exhibition is on through March 4, 2017. For more information, www.artic.edu.