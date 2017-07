SALEM, MASS. — It takes a level head and a great deal of coordination to raise a 22 foot, 2,700 lb ocean liner model up to the third floor exhibition gallery at The Peabody Essex Museum. The Queen Elizabeth takes part in the museum’s latest exhibition, “Ocean Liners: Glamour, Speed & Style,” which we profile this week in our cover story.

The exhibition remains up through October 9. For more information, www.pem.org.