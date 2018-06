LONDON — “The ceramics collections at the V&A are really unparalleled anywhere in the world,” says Reino Liefkes, senior curator of ceramics at the Victoria and Albert Museum. “They are truly encyclopedic and they are global in nature. So we have fantastic collections from China, from Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, but also from the Middle East and Northern Africa, and then we have fantastic collections of European and British collections as well.” Take a tour around the world, through periods and styles, with curators and ceramicists in this video, as they explore the deep, deep collections and cases at the V&A. For more information, www.vam.ac.uk.