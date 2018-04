PHILADELPHIA — “We decided to focus on a range of works that run from 1740-2016,” said Alexandra Kirtley, the Montgomery-Garvan curator of American decorative arts at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. “Just choosing 11 objects to be in this exhibition was difficult. I probably started with 60.” The curator took a moment to speak with Antiques and The Arts Weekly about the 2018 loan exhibit at the Philadelphia Antiques & Art Show, “Philadelphia Collects Philadelphia.” The show surveys a number of Philadelphia-made works of art and design that span centuries, all recent acquisitions to the museum’s collection. This edition marks the inaugural year of what will surely be a longstanding partnership between the show and the museum. The Philadelphia Antiques & Art Show continues through April 22. For more information, www.philadelphiaantiquesandartshow.com.