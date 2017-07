STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. — “Find out if you have talent worth developing. Send for the only art talent test created by America’s 12 most famous artists,” said the narrator of a promotional video for the Famous Artists School, an art correspondence school that began in the late 1940s. Known for its choosiness, The Famous Artists School was founded by members of the New York Society of Illustrators, notably Norman Rockwell, Albert Dorne and Jon Whitcomb, to train professional and budding artists from afar with an all star cast of faculty. In this short video from the Norman Rockwell Museum, we hear from some of the people who took those courses and get to see the original archival promotional footage from the Famous Artists School that features Rockwell and others. Learning from the Masters: The Famous Artists School is on at the Norman Rockwell Museum through November 19. For more information, www.nrm.org or 413-298-4100.