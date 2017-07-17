Video: MQJ Is All Ming At Sotheby’s

HONG KONG — “It means the joy of beautiful woods,” said Grace Wu Bruce, on the name of her private collection of Ming furniture that is due to hit the block at Sotheby’s in early October. Beginning in the 1980s, Bruce amassed the MQJ collection as she rose to prominence as an expert and dealer in the field of Sixteenth and Seventeenth Century Ming furniture. Her involvement in the field since has led to several curated exhibitions as well as published literature. Watch the short video for a preview of select pieces in the sale. For more information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.