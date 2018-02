NEW YORK CITY — A collection of 24 photographs from pioneering American photojournalist Lewis W. Hine approaches the block at Swann Auction Galleries’ February 15 photograph and photobook auction. Hine, considered to be one of the earliest American photojournalists, helped end child labor in the United States through his photography of American industry. He once wrote, “I think we should apply the same standards of veracity for photographs as we do the written word.” Swann Galleries vice president, director of photographs and photobooks, and Hines scholar Daile Kaplan gives an introduction to an artist who carved a field for photojournalists of the Twentieth Century and beyond to follow. For more information, www.swanngalleries.com or 212-254-4710.