SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — “What is focus? And who has the right to say what focus is the legitimate focus?” asked Julia Margaret Cameron in a letter to John Herschel, following a critical review of her photography for its unorthodox use of soft focus. In this short video produced by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, we learn the genesis story of Cameron’s humble beginnings with the camera and how she used it to carve out her place in photographic history. For more information, www.sfmoma.org.