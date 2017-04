LONDON — “One of the things many people are surprised [to learn] about Sigmund Freud… is what an extraordinary collector he was,” said Carol Seigel, director of the Freud Museum London.” Many of his patients described Freud as a curator in his own museum.” While digging down through the layers is an essential part of archaeology, the same principle was adapted by Freud as he formed his theories of psychoanalysis. Watch an introductory video for the Freud Museum London, which sits in the former residence of Freud himself and includes his collection of artifacts, artworks and the very sofa where he listened to his patients and formed theories on the self that would have a profound influence on Twentieth Century thought. For more information, www.freud.org.uk.