NEW YORK CITY — Conservators at The Costume Institute Conservation Laboratory at the Metropolitan Museum of Art do their best to keep works original. While the goal of conservation does not normally include restorative treatments, sometimes they are necessary. That was the case with a 1898 House of Worth silk ball gown that came to The Met in tatters but left in all of it’s former glory, ready as ever for the next hundred years. “The result was very gratifying,” said Glenn Petersen, conservator. “We want the public to see the garment as a cohesive whole, rather than a damaged object.” For more information, www.metmuseum.org.