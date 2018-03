NEW YORK CITY — “‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ is about the influence of Catholic imagery on designers,” said Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge at The Costume Institute. “It’s the largest show that the costume institute has staged.” The exhibition creates a dialogue between religious art and fashion, displaying the garments alongside religious objects with similar imagery from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection. Mark your calendars, the show runs May 10 through October 8. For more information, www.metmuseum.org or 212-535-7710.