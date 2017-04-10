-
Published: April 24, 2017
SHROPSHIRE, ENGLAND — It was an off-key discovery for piano tuner Martin Backhouse when a piano donated to the Bishop’s Castle Community College turned up pouches of antique gold coins. “I had only taken out the first octave when I realized… what is going on here?” said Backhouse. “I thought they might be ordinary coins for a while, [and then I realized] no way, this was something big.” But when treasure is found in England, there are rules to follow and authorities to contact, as the school did in this exciting video that details a modern day treasure discovery. For more information, www.britishmuseum.org.
