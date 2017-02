ABIQUIU, N.M — “I think coming to the home and studio in Abiquiu is essential for visitors,” said Rob Kret, director of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. “How she lived and where she lived is important to understand her artwork as well as understand her life.” O’Keeffe’s home in New Mexico offers unparalleled perspective on one of the greatest American artists of the Twentieth Century. In this video, we get to hear from the people she surrounded herself with on a daily basis and glimpse into the smells, sights and sounds that inspired it all. The property was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1998.