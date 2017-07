CHICAGO — “Gauguin is an artist that you can’t pin down. Just when you think you know what he’s doing, he does something extraordinary and he surprises you.” said Gloria Groom, chief of European painting and sculpture at the Art Institute of Chicago. In an exhibition that runs through September 10, ‘Gauguin, Artist as Alchemist’ surveys the exploratory career of the self-taught artist as he invented technique and produced works in a variety of mediums that defied definition. For more information, www.artic.edu or 312-443-3600.