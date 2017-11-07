LONDON — “As a gilder in the frame department, I come in contact with gold on a daily basis,” said Isabella Kocum Pedroso, frame conservator at The National Gallery. “Most of the collection frames are gilded. We restore them, we repair them, we duplicate them, and we do so using the same techniques from 500 years ago.” Produced by The National Gallery, this video explores the restoration process of the frames that illuminate the historical paintings in the museum’s collection. We learn of their projects, from recreating large scale frames that surround 15 foot high paintings to exploring the tiniest details of frames made hundreds of years ago. For more information, www.nationalgallery.org.uk.