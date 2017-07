LONDON — It took five years of apprenticeship for Korean lacquer master Lee Hyung-Man to rise through the levels to attain the title of ‘Important Intangible Cultural Property No.10.’ Hyung-Man inherited the title from his master when he passed away in 1993. The technique to inlay shell, usually conch or abalone, onto lacquerware is traced back to the Unified Silla period (668-935 C.E.) in Korea. Watch as Hyung-Man works through over 45 steps in the process of making an inlaid lacquer box in this video from the Victoria and Albert Museum. For more information, www.vam.ac.uk.