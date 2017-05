Video: Dominoes Fit For A Queen

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND — “Queen Victoria loved to play dominoes. There are 38 entries in her journals where she describes playing dominoes with Albert,” said Richard Chadwick, watch specialist at Christie’s. And if the queen wants to play dominoes, no ordinary set will do. A solid gold case features enamel work and pearl decorations that dot each individual piece as well as the case. “It was made in Geneva around 1810,” said Chadwick. “It’s one of the most exquisite examples of Geneva workmanship of the period.” The corners of the box depict the four seasons in hand painted work and a musical movement plays from within the case to offer more entertainment. For more information, www.christies.com.