Country Antiques in Connecticut's Quiet Corner
Apr 07-07, 2018
Published: March 28, 2018
LONDON — Since the beginning of time, traders have always looked for a way to dodge taxes. In this edition of The British Museum’s ‘Curator’s Corner’ video series, curator Mathilde Touillon-Ricci reads off a number of ancient Assyrian cuneiform tablets, produced along the trading routes between Anatolia and Assyria, which correspond to modern day Turkey and northern Iraq. “[The trader] is saying that if the narrow track, which is the smugglers route, is available, then do take the narrow track,” Touillon-Ricci says. “If not, please ask the transporters to gather the tin into small parcels and enter the town with the parcels hidden in their underwear.” For more information, www.britishmuseum.org.
