Published: December 13, 2017
NEW YORK CITY— “Disney produced [Snow White], his first full-length feature film during the height of the Great Depression,” said Christine von der Linn, Swann Galleries’ senior specialist of illustration art. “With its initial $250,000 budget, that swelled to over $1,000,000, it became sarcastically referred to as ‘Disney’s folly’ and was predicted to fail and bankrupt the studio.” But it didn’t, the film made over $8,000,000 in its initial release. A scrapbook from Ingeborg Willy, an inker that worked on the film, comes to sale at Swann Galleries December 14 Illustration Art auction. The scrapbook details the inner-workings of Disney’s first major success, from its conception all the way through post-release newspaper clips. For more information, www.swanngalleries.com.
