NEW YORK CITY — There are fewer than 20 surviving works by Leonardo da Vinci that are accepted as from the artist’s hand, so when one is offered for sale, it it always big news. “It stops you in your tracks and sucks you towards it. It has this quiet aura and it’s really quite humbling and moving to be confronted by this face to face,” said Alastair Sooke, art critic, on “Salvator Mundi.” The first painting to be discovered by the Renaissance artist since 1909, “Salvator Mundi” comes from the collection of Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, who paid a princely sum of $127,500,000 for it in 2013. The work is estimated to sell for over $100,000,000 at Christie’s post-war and contemporary sale November 15. Watch the full video to see the genius of da Vinci at work. For more information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.