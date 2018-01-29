Video: Architect Richard Meier Turns To Art

NEW YORK CITY — Architect Richard Meier knows the value of balance. The 83 year old splits his time between his passions, architecture and art, working at his architecture practice Monday through Wednesday and taking the remainder of the week in his studio, to work on personal artistic endeavors. “The work that we do here in the studio, two-dimensional work, as well as the work we do in the office, the three dimensional-work, it all gives me a great deal of pleasure,” Meier says. “I think my advice to young people is ‘do it because it gives you pleasure,’ and that will keep you going.” His works encompass abstract paintings, encaustic works, collages and more, all coming to sale February 22 in a private selling exhibition at Sotheby’s S|2 gallery. For more information, www.sothebys.com or 212-626-7000.