Winter Associates, Inc. Auction
Aug 28-28, 2017Great Gatsby’s Auction Gallery
Aug 25-27, 2017
Eldred's 50TH ANNUAL ASIAN ART WEEK
Aug 22-26, 2017
Published: August 21, 2017
LONDON — The largest private collection of Andrew Grima jewelry to ever hit the block at one time is due to be sold at Bonhams’ September 20 sale. “He was unencumbered by technical knowledge when dreaming up his jewels, so he could afford to be uninhibited and original,” says the video’s narrator of Grima, London’s darling Twentieth Century self-taught designer, gemologist and jewelry manufacturer. Over 55 lots will be sold from the private collection, with jewelry works that span his entire career from the 1960s to the early 2000s before his death. For more information, www.bonhams.com.
