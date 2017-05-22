Video: An Early Philadelphia Chippendale Sofa Winds Up In California

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Witherell’s Auction was recently pleased to discover a late Eighteenth Century double-peaked camelback Philadelphia Chippendale sofa in a Danville home. The piece had been purchased by the consignors parents in an antique shop in 1942 and went unnoticed until it was recently consigned to the auction. Watch as Brian Witherell consults with Gary Carrick as they dissect the piece of furniture and find the little details that place this sofa to the right period and place of origin. For more information, www.witherells.com.