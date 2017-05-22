Video: An Early Philadelphia Chippendale Sofa Winds Up In California

-
-
Rare Exclusive Sale A COLLECTOR’S LIFE
Jun 05-07, 2017SOULIS Fine Art | Antique | Modern
Jun 09-09, 2017
-
Great Gatsby’s Auction Gallery
Jun 09-11, 2017Bonhams THE ELEGANT HOME
Jun 05-06, 2017
-
Published: June 5, 2017
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Witherell’s Auction was recently pleased to discover a late Eighteenth Century double-peaked camelback Philadelphia Chippendale sofa in a Danville home. The piece had been purchased by the consignors parents in an antique shop in 1942 and went unnoticed until it was recently consigned to the auction. Watch as Brian Witherell consults with Gary Carrick as they dissect the piece of furniture and find the little details that place this sofa to the right period and place of origin. For more information, www.witherells.com.
Video: ‘We The People’
Paints A Familiar Portrait
May 31, 2017
Video: Lock, Stock, And Barrel
At Colonial Williamsburg
May 30, 2017
Video: The Battle For Basquiat
May 22, 2017
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036