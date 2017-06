NEW YORK CITY — At regularly scheduled times, employees at the Whitney Museum of American Art will prod and push the sculptures in their latest exhibition entitled “Calder: Hypermobility,” on view through October 23. The intention is not to bully the sculptures, but rather activate them to display in the manner that Alexander Calder had intended: in motion. The exhibition description writes, “Regular activations will occur in the galleries, revealing the inherent kinetic nature of Calder’s work, as well as its relationship to performance. Influenced in part by the artist’s fascination and engagement with choreography, Calder’s sculptures contain an embedded performativity that is reflected in their idiosyncratic motions and the perceptual responses they provoke.”

