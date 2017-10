SAN MARINO, CALIF. — Looking through Louis Comfort Tiffany’s oeuvre, it would be difficult not to see, at the very least, a man inspired by nature. The flora and fauna of the world are replete throughout his works, so it made no surprise when he sought to recreate nature inside of a glass vase, to have, for his viewing pleasure, forever. The result, Tiffany’s favrile Aquamarine vases, are some of the rarest in the world. “Arthur Sanders was a gaffer at Tiffany Studios and, in July of 1913, he went to Bermuda to travel around in a glass bottom boat,” said Chad Alligood, Virginia Steele Scott chief curator of American art at The Huntington Library. “Tiffany Studios sent him out to be inspired by looking into the depths of the water, and when he came back… [he] developed this… innovative and experimental way of manipulating glass to try and achieve the effects of refracted light and atmosphere that you get when you look into the water.” The technique, known as flameworking, was fraught with instability, resulting in a series of work that is so rare, only three Bermuda-inspired aquamarine vases with goldfish are known to exist. “Tiffany Favrile Glass, Masterworks From The Collection Of Stanley And Delores Sirott” is on view at The Huntington Library through February 26, 2018. For more information, www.huntington.org or 626-405-2100.