DALLAS, TEXAS — “The idea was that the eyes of the figure could see danger in stormy seas,” said Rachel Weathers, consignment director of decorative arts at Heritage Auctions, as she speaks about an English carved and polychromed oak figurehead from the mid-Eighteenth Century. The figureheads were used by ancient civilizations to protect ships as they traveled the dangerous seas. The piece is part of the firm’s upcoming “The Gentleman Collector” sale taking place from September 22-25. For more information, www.ha.com.
