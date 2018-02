GLASGOW, SCOTLAND — “Two visitors were sitting in front of this painting. It was Saturday the 22nd of April at noon, and they were both just quietly looking at the picture. When suddenly one of them jumped up, broke through the barrier that was around the painting, and apparently threw a piece of rough sandstone at the surface of the picture, which created a large hole,” said Polly Smith, the senior conservator at Glasgow Museums, recounting the story of the 1961 vandalism of Salvador Dalí’s “Christ of St. John of the Cross.” “They then grabbed the canvas and pulled it with their hands and caused these tears… the length of those tears is something like 8 feet in total.” The science behind art conservation has come a long way since 1961, but this short details the quick actions that conservators took to restore the priceless work of art, which was back on display only months later. The painting is on display at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. For more information, https://beta.glasgowlife.org.uk/museums.