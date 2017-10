BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Oh, Robert Crumb. The underground comix artist has approached icon-status as of late, with auction records north of $500,000 to prove it. Heritage Auctions brings one of Crumb’s sketchbooks to sale, containing 62 pages of free-flowing illustration that spans the comical, the curious, and the downright dirty, complete with Crumb’s universe of cars, girls, animals and a gang of other characters, none of which look altogether trustworthy. Warning: graphic content. The lot will be offered in Heritage’s November 16-18 comic signature auction. For more information, www.ha.com.