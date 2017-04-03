PHILADELPHIA, PENN. — It was a full house at the opening gala for the Philadelphia Antiques & Art Show at the Navy Yard on Thursday night as collectors from the Northeast through the Mid-Atlantic came to see what the Americana of Americana shows had to offer for its 2017 edition. Continuing through Sunday, April 31, the show features over 60 dealers of the highest caliber as they bring in tow a veritable museum of quality offerings including early American and Pennsylvania furniture, folk art, silver, firearms, Native American antiques and artifacts, fine art from world class painters and artists, garden sculpture, Americana, stoneware and so much more. Show Co-Chairman Anne Hamilton and Show Manager Diana Bittel introduce us to this years Philadelphia Antiques & Art Show as we explore just a taste of the thousands of items that cover the floor. For more information, www.philadelphiaantiquesandartshow.com.