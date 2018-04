Video: Philadelphia Antiques And Art Show Opens With Grandeur

PHILADELPHIA — Hundreds of people poured through the doors of The Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show’s April 19 preview party, delighted and charmed by the display of art and design through the ages on offer through the 60 dealers spread throughout the show floor. This year’s edition marks the inaugural year of a budding partnership with the Philadelphia Museum of Art and eschews in the museum’s participation in the show, including their loan exhibition on view titled “Philadelphia Collects Philadelphia.” With a dazzling display of quality fine art and design through the ages, from early American and Continental block front chests to modern craft furniture, Hudson River paintings to abstract works by Joan Miro and other categories such as silver, jewelry, textiles, Americana, garden antiques, the exhibition offers viewers a journey through time in the world of human creation. The show continues through April 22. For more information and a full list of events, visit philadelphiaantiquesandartshow.com.