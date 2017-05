WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — The longest running exhibit at Colonial Williamsburg, going on 22 years this October, surveys a wide range of historic firearms. “It was meant to showcase the collection of Colonial Williamsburg’s military firearms in the broader picture of the firearm’s evolution and civilian version of the same use in early America,” said Eric Goldstein, curator of American arts and numismatics at the museum. Slated to come down next year, the exhibition has provided an unparalleled experience for visitors that pairs learning with experience, allowing visitors to learn about the weapons and then fire a musket for themselves. For more information, www.colonialwilliamsburg.com/art-museums.