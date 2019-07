All Roads Lead To New Hampshire

There is no event on the antiques calendar that awakens the spirit, energizes the trade and provokes the passion of collectors quite like Antiques Week in New Hampshire. Beginning August 4 and continuing through August 10 with six distinct shows stretched over Milford, Deerfield, Concord and Manchester, Antiques Week in New Hampshire is upon us, friends, and you would do well to make a reservation if you have not yet done so.

The week invokes a sense of championship. A time when dealers bring their best, opening the gates of rarity and excellence to the welcoming arms of connoisseurship – that’s you – found in each and every attendee walking the show floors. The hordes are opened and the gatekeepers invite you to take some of their gold. The expansive range of material spread throughout the week extends across those three words we are all familiar with: good, better, best. And no matter who you are and what you collect, you will find something from the Great Gallery that unites these 300-plus dealers in unison.

Antiques Week in New Hampshire is a spectacular release, governed by a common mission and led by the cooperative spirit that culminates in the week’s finale at the New Hampshire Antiques Show. That core principle is commitment, forged in a pledge to tuck away exceptional inventory throughout the year and to let it rain down on collectors for one week only. It is a fleeting window of opportunity. That core principle is the magic.

There is no pre-selling. Some of the only previews you will receive are in the supplemental show sections within the August 2 issue of Antiques and The Arts Weekly and reproduced on our website at www.antiquesandthearts.com. In other words, “you gotta be there.” And you really do, if only to see it. There is no show that has an opening gate as long as the New Hampshire Antiques Show. And likewise, the gates for Antiques in Manchester and the MidWeek One Day Antiques Fair are some of the longest in the yearly calendar as well. Tremendous opportunities await collectors who get an early start to the week by visiting The Milford Antiques Show, The Deerfield Antiques Show and the Americana Celebration Antiques Show.

For an event focused on the inanimate, human qualities are apt to blossom here, found in the long and endearing relationships formed among collectors. As early as April, friends are aligning schedules to meet after the shows for dinner, to talk about the things they saw and to catch up on each other’s families. Folks travel from as far away as Alaska, California, Florida and Texas, all to settle in the otherwise quiet Granite State for a few days only. It is a celebration of friends. An assembly of hobbyists. A gathering of the likeminded and a reprieve from the mundane. It is the great reunion.

Antiques and The Arts Weekly will be on hand throughout every show at Antiques Week in New Hampshire, and you would do well to be there, too.

-Greg Smith, Editor

Milford Antiques Show

Sunday, August 4

8:30 am-Noon

Early Buying Available $40: 6:30-8:30 am

Regular Admission $5: 8:30-9:30 am

Free Admission: 9:30 am-Noon

Hampshire Hills Athletic Club

50 Emerson Road, Milford, NH

781-329-1192

www.milfordantiqueshow.com

The Deerfield Antiques Show

Monday, August 5 •

10 am-3 pm

Admission $10

Deerfield Fairgrounds

34 Stage Road, Deerfield, NH

Gurley Antique Shows

207-229-0403 • 207-396-4255

www.gurleyantiqueshows.com



Click the cover to view the show section!

Americana Celebration Antiques Show

Tuesday, August 6

Early Buyers $25: 8-10 am

General Admission $15: 10 am-4 pm

Douglas Everett Arena

15 Loudon Road, Concord, NH

A Peter Mavris Antique Show

207-608-3086 •

petermavris@gmail.com

www.petermavrisantiqueshows.com



Click the cover to view the show section!

Antiques in Manchester: The Collectors’ Fair

Wednesday, August 7: 10 am-6 pm

Thursday, August 8: 10 am-6 pm

Admission $15, includes unlimited return

Sullivan Arena on the campus of St Anselm College

101 St Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH

DiSaia Management

860-908-0076 •

disaiamgt@gmail.com

www.antiquesinmanchester.com

MidWeek One Day Antiques Fair

Wednesday, August 7, 1-7 pm

Admission $15, unlimited reentry to show

JFK Memorial Coliseum

303 Beech Street, Manchester, NH

Managed by Barn Star Productions

Show Phone: 914-474-8552

www.barnstar.com



Click the cover to view the show section!

The 62nd Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show

Thursday, August 8: 10 am-7 pm

Friday, August 9: 10 am-7 pm

Saturday, August 10: 10 am-4 pm

Admission: Thursday $15, Friday and Saturday $10

Includes reentry on all days.

Free admission to those 30 and under with ID.

DoubleTree by Hilton

700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH

www.nhada.org



New Hampshire Antiques Show: Culminating A Week Full Of Great Events In The Granite State

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Downtown Hotel is currently in the throes of a renovation and rebranding that will transform it into a Hilton Honors Hotel in October. For the crowds of shoppers that began lining up as early as 4 am for the 61st edition of the venerable New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association (NHADA) Antiques Show, August 9-11, that meant doing so in an unair-conditioned lobby and forgoing breakfast from the former restaurant that had been located near the hotel lobby entrance… [Read More]

Antiques In Manchester: Collector’s Show — New Kid No Longer

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The line started forming at 5:30 am on August 8, when the first buyer showed up to the door of the Sullivan Arena on the campus of Saint Anselm College. By the time the gate opened at 10 am, more than 600 buyers had queued up and the aisles and booths quickly filled, with sales apparent almost immediately… [Read More]

Midweek Stays Buyable In A Busy Calendar

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Attendees lined up along the right-side bleachers that wrapped around the rink at the JFK Memorial Coliseum for the August 8 opening of the two-day Midweek in Manchester Antiques Show. Show manager Frank Gaglio’s exhibition entered its 24th year with 31 dealers filling the floor, offering up a quality selection of Americana, folk art, ephemera, fine art, American furniture, Oriental carpets, primitives and more… [Read More]

Crowds Of Happy Shoppers And Dealers At Hot & Humid Deerfield

DEERFIELD, N.H. – The Gurley family success story at Deerfield continued on a hot August 6. Brother and sister Rachel and Josh Gurley run the show established by their late mother, Nan Gurley. About 75 exhibitors filled two buildings at the Deerfield Fairgrounds, with some set up outside under tents. The emphasis of the show is Americana, but there is more: automotive signs and memorabilia, toys, games, early photography and a small selection of mid-Twentieth Century art and furniture… [Read More]

Milford Show Is The Place To Start New Hampshire Antiques Week

MILFORD, N.H. – Antiques Week in New Hampshire began at 6:30 am on Sunday, August 5, at Jack Donigian’s Milford Antiques Show at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club. Now in its eighth year of participating in Antiques Week in New Hampshire, the 65-dealer show is an informal show with small amounts of furniture and a wide assortment of quality antiques, leaning towards Americana but with things for most any taste. Many of the early shoppers were dealers who set up at other shows later in the week… [Read More]

Peter Mavris Celebrates Americana In Concord

CONCORD, N.H. – Peter Mavris’s Americana Celebration Antiques Show, a one-day show conducted in the Douglas Event Arena, is a perfectly sized show and a key component of New Hampshire Antiques Week. With just 55 dealers, six of which were new to the event, the show attracts a great variety of both dealers and buyers and is popular with both seasoned dealers and collectors as well as younger collectors. Scheduled early in the week, there was no sign of antiques fatigue, and both dealers and buyers alike were energetic and happy to be there… [Read More]

Buy & Fly: Smaller Show, But Lots Of Americana

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Donna Welch runs the From Out Of The Woods Antiques Center here, and on August 5, she produced an antiques show alongside the center’s offerings. It’s the beginning of New Hampshire Antiques Week, and the show started at noon, allowing buyers to shop a nearby show in Milford, N.H. Welch calls her event the “Antiques Week Buy & Fly Show,” and it lasts just three hours… [Read More]