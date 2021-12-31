Banners Of Clouds: Mixpantli

Home

Headline News

  • Flying Carpets Spotted At Millea Bros

    BOONTON, N.J. – “This was one of our better sales, Michael Millea said. “It was consistent in meeting or exceeding our estimates.” He was referring to Millea Bros. semiannual Select auction. Read Full Article.

  • Baumann’s ‘Wash Barnes Cabin’ Leads Dedicated Sale

    SANTA FE, N.M. — A boutique sale of 61 works by master American printmaker Gustave Baumann alighted the gallery at Santa Fe Art Auction on December 11. It was led by a $30,680 result for “Wash . Read Full Article.

  • Reclining Buddha Leads Iris Love’s Part II Sale

    WILLISTON, VT. — The second half of the estate of Iris Love was offered at Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers on December 10, led by a Nineteenth Century reclining Buddha that sold for $21,24. Read Full Article.

  • David Hockney Lithos Rise At Sarasota Estate Auction

    SARASOTA, FLA. — Andrew Ford, auctioneer and owner of Sarasota Estate Auction, formatted his December 11-12 sale as two sessions, each with its own personality. Session one on December 11 offered. Read Full Article.

  • Fine Art & More Hits The Heights In Grogan & Co.’s Holiday Sale

    BOSTON – Both the material and the bidding were festive at Grogan & Company’s holiday auction on December 5. The sale featured a curated selection of 375 lots of fine art, jewelry, silver, . Read Full Article.

  • Brocaded Waistcoat, Ex Colonial Dames, Tops At Augusta Auctions

    BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — A selection of 18 lots deaccessioned by the Costume Collection of the National Society for the Colonial Dames of America expanded the dateline of more than 250 lots on offer . Read Full Article.

  • Freeman’s Is A Lightning Rod For Pennsylvania Impressionism, Peltz Collection Goes White Glove

    PHILADELPHIA – The panoply of American art was on show at Freeman’s December 5 as the firm brought to market masters of illustration, the landscapes of the first- and second-generation Pennsylv. Read Full Article.

  • Master Lacquer & Storr’s Sterling Command Attention In Missouri

    LONE JACK, MO. – It was a short and sweet sale weekend for Soulis Auctions December 4-5 as auctioneer Dirk Soulis sold just over a combined 500 lots across the two days. The two sessions were spl. Read Full Article.

Read Our Current Issues Online

 

Featured Articles

Early Furniture, Folk Art & History Go Up For Auction At McInnis
AMESBURY, MASS. - Prior to John McInnis' December 10-11 sale, the gallery was so packed with early material that you had to be careful where you walked...
December 21, 2021
Read more.....
Goosefare’s New Portland Show Proves A Winner For All
PORTLAND, MAINE - The December 12 show was the first of five that Liz and John DeSimone's Goosefare Promotions has scheduled at Portland's Italian Heritage Center....
December 21, 2021
Read more.....
Colonial Dames Cleans Closets, Augusta Auctions Benefits
BELLOWS FALLS, VT. – Augusta Auction Company’s annual pre-holiday sale, held this year on December 8 and titled “December Vintage – Decades of Decadence,” featured 259 lots...
December 21, 2021
Read more.....

Special Sections

THE SOCIAL HUB

    Calendar of Events

    • Featured Events