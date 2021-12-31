BOONTON, N.J. – “This was one of our better sales, Michael Millea said. “It was consistent in meeting or exceeding our estimates.” He was referring to Millea Bros. semiannual Select auction. Read Full Article.
SANTA FE, N.M. — A boutique sale of 61 works by master American printmaker Gustave Baumann alighted the gallery at Santa Fe Art Auction on December 11. It was led by a $30,680 result for “Wash . Read Full Article.
WILLISTON, VT. — The second half of the estate of Iris Love was offered at Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers on December 10, led by a Nineteenth Century reclining Buddha that sold for $21,24. Read Full Article.
SARASOTA, FLA. — Andrew Ford, auctioneer and owner of Sarasota Estate Auction, formatted his December 11-12 sale as two sessions, each with its own personality. Session one on December 11 offered. Read Full Article.
BOSTON – Both the material and the bidding were festive at Grogan & Company’s holiday auction on December 5. The sale featured a curated selection of 375 lots of fine art, jewelry, silver, . Read Full Article.
BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — A selection of 18 lots deaccessioned by the Costume Collection of the National Society for the Colonial Dames of America expanded the dateline of more than 250 lots on offer . Read Full Article.
PHILADELPHIA – The panoply of American art was on show at Freeman’s December 5 as the firm brought to market masters of illustration, the landscapes of the first- and second-generation Pennsylv. Read Full Article.
LONE JACK, MO. – It was a short and sweet sale weekend for Soulis Auctions December 4-5 as auctioneer Dirk Soulis sold just over a combined 500 lots across the two days. The two sessions were spl. Read Full Article.
