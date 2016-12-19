Video: Alexander Girard, A Modernist Rooted In Folk Art

RHEIN, GERMANY — Alexander Girard was one of the most influential American textile artists to emerge from the Twentieth Century. His Pop Art colors and lively patterns earned him an international reputation, working with starchitect’s and designers like Charles and Ray Eames and Eero Saarinen. “Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe” at the Vitra Design Museum surveys a mountain of work from the legendary designer, from textiles to furniture and a selection from his personal collection of over 100,000 folk art objects that he collected throughout his life. The exhibition is on view in the exhibition through January 22, more information at www.design-museum.de.