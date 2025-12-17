Sports Memorabilia Scores Big At Lelands - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — NFL Hall of Famer and Packers great Forrest Gregg’s Super Bowl I ring sold for $160,225 and a 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Autograph card netted $163,593 in the Lelands Fall Classic Auction, which ended December 6.

Gregg’s Super Bowl I ring headlined a trove of 19 items from the personal collection of the seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman who anchored the famed Vince Lombardi-led Packers teams of the 1960s that won five NFL titles. Among other highlights were a 1960s Gregg photo-matched Packers game-worn jersey ($34,691).

The 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Autograph card ($163,593) in this sale earned a perfect 10 grade for the autograph and an overall EX-MT 6.5 from BAS/Beckett. The signed Brady rookie card is one of the most iconic modern era cards ever produced and the holy grail of Brady cards.

Additional auction centerpieces included a hobby-fresh Hank Aaron 1964 Milwaukee Braves game-worn jersey (MEARS A8.5) that fetched $113,870, a 1987-88 Michael Jordan game-worn Bulls jersey (MEARS A10) that garnered $83,492 and a 1980 Rickey Henderson A’s signed game-worn jersey (MEARS A10) that sold for $62,965.

The auction also featured a circa 1925 Ty Cobb Tigers game-used bat (MEARS A9) that went for $53,819 and an exceedingly rare matching pair of 1880s baseball gloves ($46,491), one a fingerless model and the other a full-fingered “workman’s” glove.

Among other auction highlights were a 2021-22 Alexander Ovechkin Capitals game-worn home jersey used for multiple goals (MeiGray) that netted $33,520 and a 1951 Bobby Thomson “Shot Heard Round the World” Playoff Game ticket stub PSA VG-EX 4 (Pop 1 of 2 — one higher) that sold for $30,288.

The auction also included the personal collection of Michael Jordan’s personal bodyguard and “Last Dance” star John Michael Wozniak, highlighted by the 1995-96 Bulls World Championship Ring presented to Wozniak ($25,233), Jordan’s game-worn White Sox/Barons pants ($12,899), a Jordan sneaker collection with promo samples ($2,031) and MJ’s personal lighter ($1,271).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, www.lelands.com or 732-290-8000.