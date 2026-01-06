Q&A: Kaye Gregg - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Those who will be in New York City January 23-25 for auctions, panel discussions, lectures or antiques shows are well-advised to visit the Antiques, Art & Design at Wallace Hall show, at 980 Park Avenue. The event, which is overseen by the Antiques Council and welcomes 25 dealers — many of whom participate at some of the most prestigious shows around the US — is one some visitors have called “a jewel box of a show.” We spoke with Kaye Gregg, director of shows for the Antiques Council and proprietor of Finnegan Gallery, one of the show’s exhibitors, for some of the show’s new dealers and what sets it apart from other NYC shows.

After a brief pause in 2025, Antiques, Art & Design at Wallace Hall is back on, scheduled for January 23-25. Why was it important for the Antiques Council to resume the show?

The show was very well received, and many dealers reported good sales, so it was clear there was an audience in New York in January for another antiques show that offered quality, variety and affordability. New York City’s Upper East Side has always been a fantastic location for an antiques show, with a built-in client base from both the residences and surrounding hotels, as well as easy access from anywhere in the city. We always wanted, and planned, to continue the show but the logistics and scheduling just didn’t work for 2025, so we were thrilled when everything fell into place for 2026!

Can you tell us a little bit about the history of the show? Has it always been at Wallace Hall? When did

it start, and why?

There has been a long history of antique shows at Wallace Hall. In the 90s the Wendy organization ran a very popular show at Wallace Hall for several years. It was resurrected in January of 2015 by Brad and Vandy Reh, who also strongly felt that there was a void in the market for a quality affordable show in New York. Unfortunately, the show ended with the Covid pandemic in 2020. Brad and Vandy have been very supportive and helpful as we move forward with the Antiques Council show, and they will be exhibiting in 2026.

The show will take place a short distance from The Winter Show, which runs January 23 to February 1. What will visitors see at the Wallace Hall show they might not see at The Park Avenue Armory and The Winter Show?

While The Winter Show has always been known for presenting amazing displays, Wallace Hall is really designed to offer financially-approachable period antiques, Midcentury Modern furniture, folk art, jewelry, fine art and accessories, all the while maintaining the quality visitors were so impressed with at the last show in 2024. Noteworthy, this year we will be providing a shuttle service from The Winter Show to Wallace Hall. Shuttle information can be found on the show’s website, www.newyorkantiquesartdesign.com.

What would you describe as the strengths of the Wallace Hall show?

The wonderful variety of offerings which range from fine French silver and Tiffany lamps to American folk art and architectural pieces, all from dealers who are specialists in what they offer.

With such a wide range of items, the phrase “something for everyone” is certainly appropriate at this venue. As one previous visitor described, it’s “a jewel box of a show with a wide range of quality offerings.”

The Antiques Council does shows throughout the year and around the country (Charleston S.C., in March; Nantucket, Mass., in July; and the Antiques+Modernism show in Winnetka, Ill., at the end of October and beginning of November). In your opinion, what distinguishes the Wallace Hall show from these other events?

Individual markets certainly vary from city to city. We pay a great deal of attention to the dealer mix at all our shows. Each show is very selectively put together with a range of specialties and genres with great attention to the market and the location. The basic core group of Wallace Hall exhibitors is similar to the other three shows in that regard. Wallace Hall, being in New York City, presents a very diverse market and, while still tightly curated, we select dealers with a somewhat wider than typical scope that ranges from the Eighteenth Century through mid-Twentieth Century into the 80s.

Is there any programming at the Wallace Hall show visitors might keep in mind?

“Made In New York,” at 2:30 pm on Friday, January 23, is a talk by Kevin Draper, a renowned New York City historian, who will lead a tour of the show highlighting artifacts “Made in New York” and placing each item in the context of what was happening in NYC history at the time of fabrication.

A limited number of spots are available and there will be shuttle service from The Winter Show at 2 pm if you register in advance online.

Are there any dealers who haven’t participated in the show before? Who are they, where are they from and what do they specialize in?

Yes! Yew Tree House Antiques (Greenwich, Conn.), with English furniture and accessories; Philip Chasen (Oyster Bay, N.Y.), with art glass, bronzes and Tiffany lamps; French Accents Antique Furniture (Baltimore), with period French antiques; Mario Pollo (Holliston, Mass.), with folk art and interesting objects; and Firehouse Antiques (Rising Sun, Md.), with Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century painted furniture and folk art.

—Madelia Hickman Ring