Antiques Week In New Hampshire Sneak Peek: See What The Dealers Are Bringing In August!

-
-
Farrin's Thanksgiving in July Auction
Jul 28-28, 2021Doyle at Home
Jul 29-29, 2021
-
Coyle's Two-Session Antique Estates Auction
Jul 27-27, 2021Akiba Antiques East Coast Finds
Jul 29-29, 2021
-
Published: July 26, 2021
There’s only one way to get ahead of the crowds in New Hampshire this year:
browse through the show sections and showrooms!
Thursday, August 12: 10 am-7 pm
Friday, August 13: 10 am-7 pm
Saturday, August 14: 10 am-4 pm
Social Distancing and Masks Required
Admission: Thursday $15, Friday and Saturday $10
Includes reentry on all days.
Free admission to those 30 and under with ID.
Double Tree by Hilton, 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association | www.nhada.org
Click the image above to shop the showroom!
Wednesday, August 11: 10 am-6 pm
Thursday, August 12: 10 am-6 pm
Masks Required for Admission
Social Distancing Observed
Admission $15, includes unlimited return
Sullivan Arena on the campus of St Anselm College
101 St Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH
DiSaia Management
860-908-0076 | www.antiquesinmanchester.com
Click the image above to shop the showroom!
Early Buyers $25: 8-10 am
General Admission $15: 10 am-4pm
Douglas Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord, NH
A Peter Mavris Antique Show
207-608-3086 | www.petermavrisantiqueshows.com
Admission $15 or $8 after 11 am
at the Deerfield Fairgrounds
34 Stage Road, Deerfield, New Hampshire
Gurley Antique Shows
207-396-4255 | www.gurleyantiqueshows.com
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036