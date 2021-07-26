Antiques Week In New Hampshire Sneak Peek: See What The Dealers Are Bringing In August!

There’s only one way to get ahead of the crowds in New Hampshire this year:

browse through the show sections and showrooms!





Thursday, August 12: 10 am-7 pm

Friday, August 13: 10 am-7 pm

Saturday, August 14: 10 am-4 pm

Social Distancing and Masks Required

Admission: Thursday $15, Friday and Saturday $10

Includes reentry on all days.

Free admission to those 30 and under with ID.

Double Tree by Hilton, 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH

The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association | www.nhada.org

Click the image above to shop the showroom!





Wednesday, August 11: 10 am-6 pm

Thursday, August 12: 10 am-6 pm

Masks Required for Admission

Social Distancing Observed

Admission $15, includes unlimited return

Sullivan Arena on the campus of St Anselm College

101 St Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH

DiSaia Management

860-908-0076 | www.antiquesinmanchester.com

Click the image above to shop the showroom!







Tuesday, August 10: 8 am-4 pm

Early Buyers $25: 8-10 am

General Admission $15: 10 am-4pm

Douglas Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord, NH

A Peter Mavris Antique Show

207-608-3086 | www.petermavrisantiqueshows.com





Monday, August 9: 9 am-3 pm

Admission $15 or $8 after 11 am

at the Deerfield Fairgrounds

34 Stage Road, Deerfield, New Hampshire

Gurley Antique Shows

207-396-4255 | www.gurleyantiqueshows.com