Antiques Week In New Hampshire Sneak Peek: See What The Dealers Are Bringing In August!

Published: July 26, 2021

There’s only one way to get ahead of the crowds in New Hampshire this year:
browse through the show sections and showrooms!

Thursday, August 12: 10 am-7 pm
Friday, August 13: 10 am-7 pm
Saturday, August 14: 10 am-4 pm

Social Distancing and Masks Required

Admission: Thursday $15, Friday and Saturday $10
Includes reentry on all days.
Free admission to those 30 and under with ID.
Double Tree by Hilton, 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association | www.nhada.org

Click the image above to shop the showroom!

Wednesday, August 11: 10 am-6 pm
Thursday, August 12: 10 am-6 pm

Masks Required for Admission
Social Distancing Observed

Admission $15, includes unlimited return
Sullivan Arena on the campus of St Anselm College
101 St Anselm Drive, Manchester, NH
DiSaia Management
860-908-0076 | www.antiquesinmanchester.com

Click the image above to shop the showroom!


Tuesday, August 10: 8 am-4 pm

Early Buyers $25: 8-10 am
General Admission $15: 10 am-4pm
Douglas Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road, Concord, NH
A Peter Mavris Antique Show
207-608-3086 | www.petermavrisantiqueshows.com 

Monday, August 9: 9 am-3 pm

Admission $15 or $8 after 11 am
at the Deerfield Fairgrounds
34 Stage Road, Deerfield, New Hampshire
Gurley Antique Shows
207-396-4255 | www.gurleyantiqueshows.com

 



   
