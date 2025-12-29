Antiques Week In New York City – Shows, Auctions, Seminars & Special Events - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

By Madelia Hickman Ring

NEW YORK CITY — The more things change, the more they stay the same…and there is a strong lineup of events taking place in the second half of January in New York City, during what was once referred to as “Americana Week” but has since evolved into “Antiques Week.” From auctions and related lectures to antiques shows and related programming, there is something for everyone, in a variety of interests. Note that details may have changed from the time this calendar went to press, so visitors are advised to double-check before heading out.

ONGOING EXHIBITIONS

“Renoir Drawings” through February 8; “Giovanni Bellini’s ‘Pietà’ Restored,” through April 19; “Caravaggio’s ‘Boy with a Basket of Fruit’ in Focus, January 16 through April 19. The Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Avenue. For information, www.themorgan.org or 212-685-0008.

“Divine Egypt” through January 19; “Revolution!,” January 19-August 6; “Emily Sargent: Portrait of a Family” through March 8. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue. For information, www.metmuseum.org or 212-535-7710.

“An Ecology of Quilts: The Natural History of American Textiles” through March 1. The American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square. For information, www.folkartmuseum.org or 212-595-9533.

“Gingerbread NYC” though January 19; “You Are Here” through January 19; “Songs of New York” through February 8; “Robert Rauschenberg’s New York” through April 19. The Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue. For information, www.mcnyc.org or 212-534-1672.

“The Gay Harlem Renaissance” through March 8; “Stiffing the Melting Pot: Photographs from The New York Historical Collections” through March 29; “The Recordings: Voices from the Shoah Tapes” through March 29; “Declaring the Revolution: America’s Printed Path to Independence,” through April 12. The New York Historical, 170 Central Park West. For information, www.nyhistory.org or 212-873-3400.

“Sixties Surreal” through January 19; “High Wire: Calder’s Circus at 100” through March 9; “Ken Ohara: Contacts” through February 8. The Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street. For information, www.whitney.org or 212-570-3600.

“Devon Turnbull: HiFi Pursuit Listening Room Dream No. 3” through July 19; “Made in America: The Industrial Photography of Christopher Payne” through October 4. The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, 2 East 91st Street. For information, www.cooperhewitt.org or 212-849-8400.

“Paper Jane: 250 Years of Austen,” through February 14. The Grolier Club, 47 East 60th Street. For information, www.grolierclub.org or 212-838-6690.

“Frank Walter, Works from the Cowles-Hoard Collection,” through February 28. Andrew Edlin Gallery, 392 Broadway, 2nd Floor. For information, 212- 206-9723 or www.edlingallery.com.

Tuesday, January 20

AUCTIONS

5 pm, Visions of the West: The William I Koch Collection, Evening Sale, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Wednesday, January 21

AUCTIONS

10 am, The Jane Stanton Hitchcock Collection, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427- 2730 or www.doyle.com.

Noon, Visions of the West: The William I Koch Collection, Day Sale, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Thursday, January 22

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

11am, Christie’s specialists Peter Klarnet & Martha Willoughby explore the 1787 Constitution owned by Rufus King with Thomas Donnelly, chief scholar, National Constitution Center. Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com.

Noon, “George at 250” by Carrie Rebora Barrett, director of Longhouse Reserve and American paintings historian. Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com.

Noon-4 pm, VIP opening preview, The First Annual Young Antique Dealers Association Show, The George F. Baker Mansion, 75 East 93rd Street. For information, www.yadaantiques.com.

5-9 pm, Opening Night Party, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. Staggered admission. Community Leader preview, 5 pm, $2,500-25,000; Opportunity Champion preview, 6 pm, $1,000; Patron preview, 7 pm, $500.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Fine Jewelry, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

4 pm, Collector/Connoisseur: The Max. N. Berry Collection: American Art Evening Sale, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Friday, January 23

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

9 am-7 pm, New York Antiques Weekend: tours of historic sites, lunch, and a reception. The Decorative Arts Trust, open to Decorative Arts Trust Members, $600 for the entire weekend; DAT memberships starting at $50. Advanced registration required. For information, www.decorativeartstrust.org/new-york-2026, thetrust@decorativeartstrust.org or 610-627-4970.

2:30 pm, “Made in New York,” talk by Kevin Draper, NYC Historian. Art, Antiques & Design at Wallace Hall, 980 Park Avenue, 84th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.newyorkantiquesartdesign.com.

4-5 pm, “Where History Lives: The Civic Role of America’s Historic Homes and the Legacy of John Jay,” panel moderated by Ellen McGauley, executive director, Veranda, with Martha Stewart, business professional and television personality and Ben Prosky, president, The Richard Hampton Jenrette Foundation. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

7-10 pm, VIP reception, The First Annual Young Antique Dealers Association Show, The George F. Baker Mansion, 75 East 93rd Street. For information, www.yadaantiques.com.

AUCTIONS

10 am, We the People: America at 250, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

10 am, Collector/Connoisseur: The Max. N. Berry Collection: American Art Day Sale, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

2 pm, Nineteenth Century American and Western Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

2 pm, Important Americana, Sotheby’s, 945 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

SHOWS

Antiques, Art & Design at Wallace Hall, 980 Park Avenue, 84th Street & Park Avenue, 10 am-7 pm. For information, www.newyorkantiquesartdesign.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 8 pm. For information, 917- 420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Young Antique Dealers Association, First Annual Show, The George F. Baker Mansion, 75 East 93rd Street, noon to 4 pm. $18. For information, www.yadaantiques.com.

Saturday, January 24

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am-5 pm, New York Antiques Weekend: private tour of The Winter Show, lunch, and a visit to a private collection. The Decorative Arts Trust, open to Decorative Arts Trust Members, $600 for the entire weekend; DAT memberships starting at $50. Advanced registration required. For information, www. decorativeartstrust.org/new-york-2026, thetrust@decorativeartstrust. org or 610-627-4970.

2:30-3:30 pm, “Shaping Taste: Asian Ceramics and the Making of American Art & Design,” in collaboration with Asia Week New York, moderated by Joan B. Mirviss, with panelists Glenn Adamson, independent curator, writer and historian; Ulysses Grant Dietz, chief curator, emeritus, The Newark Museum of Art; Monika Bincsik, the Diane and Arthur Abbey curator for Japanese decorative arts, The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Elizabeth A. Williams, the David and Peggy Rockefeller curator of decorative arts and design, RISD Museum; and David L. Barquist, H. Richard Dietrich, Jr., curator of American decorative arts, the Philadelphia Art Museum. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

Noon, Art of the Americas, Sotheby’s, 945 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, The American West, Sotheby’s, 945 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

5 pm, American Whiskey, Sotheby’s, 945 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

SHOWS

Antiques, Art & Design at Wallace Hall, 980 Park Avenue, 84th Street & Park Avenue, 10 am-6 pm. For information, www.newyorkantiquesartdesign.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-7 pm. For information, 917-420- 0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Young Antique Dealers Association, First Annual Show, The George F. Baker Mansion, 75 East 93rd Street, noon-6 pm. $18. For information, www.yadaantiques.com.

Sunday, January 25

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

9 am-1:30 pm, Emerging Scholars Colloquium and Brunch Fundraiser. The Decorative Arts Trust, open to the public, $30 for the Colloquium only, $150 for the Colloquium and the Brunch Fundraiser. Advanced registration required. For information, www.decorativeartstrust.org/new-york-2026, thetrust@decorativeartstrust. org or 610-627-4970.

1:30-2:30 pm, “Guardians of the Past & Present: Conservation in Action,” presented in collaboration with the American Institute for Conservation (AIC) and the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation (FAIC). Moderated by Peter Trippi, editor in chief, Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine and board, emeritus, Foundation for Advancement in Conservation, with panelists Abed Haddad, American Institute for Conservation (AIC) vice president and fellow, assistant conservation scientist, Museum of Modern Art, New York City; Alexandra Kirtley – the Montgomery-Garvan curator of American decorative arts, Philadelphia Art Museum; and Rosa Lowinger, American Institute for Conservation (AIC) member and Fellow. Founder, RLA Conservation. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

3:30-4:30 pm, “Cultural Entrepreneurs: Shaping the Future of Creativity,” moderated by Carolyn Dailey, founder of Creative Entrepreneurs, with panelists David Kleinberg, interior designer, David Kleinberg Associates; David Wiseman, artist and designer; Emilie Summers, interior designer, Emily Summers Design Associates; Michael S. Smith, interior designer, Michael Smith Inc; and Michele Oka Doner, artist and author. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

SHOWS

Antiques, Art & Design at Wallace Hall, 980 Park Avenue, 84th Street & Park Avenue, 10 am-5 pm. For information, www.newyorkantiquesartdesign.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-6 pm. For information, 917-420- 0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

The Young Antique Dealers Association, First Annual Show, The George F. Baker Mansion, 75 East 93rd Street, noon-6 pm. $18. For information, www.yadaantiques.com.

Monday, January 26

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-8 pm. For information, 917-420- 0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Tuesday, January 27

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

2:30-3:30 pm, “Beyond Blue and White: Women Who Shaped the Global History of Ceramics,” moderated by Charlotte Vignon, independent curator with panelists Robert Aronson, director, Aronson Antiquairs of Amsterdam; Genevieve Wheeler Brown, art advisor and author; and Jody Wilkie, JGW Advisory, specializing in European ceramics. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Collector/Connoisseur: The Max N. Berry Collections, American Art, Christie’s Online. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

10 am, Fine Manuscript and Printed Americana, Sotheby’s, 945 Madison Avenue. For information, 212- 606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Noon, The American Collector: Including Property of Mr and Mrs John D Rockefeller III, and Selections from the Collection of President and Mrs Jimmy Carter, Christie’s Online. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

Noon, Collector/Connoisseur: The Max N. Berry Collections, Monotypes by Maurice Brazil Prendergast, Christie’s Online. For information, 212-636-2000 or www.christies.com.

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon to 4:30 pm. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Wednesday, January 28

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

2-3 pm, “Price of Integrity: Collaboration in the Art Market,” with the Appraisers Association of America. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

4-5 pm, “Collecting the Future: Preserving Art & Heritage Beyond the 250th,” moderated by Danielle Amato- Milligan, founder and president, AmatoMilligan & Associates, with panelists Caroline Orr, vice president, Bank of America and Leila A. Amineddoleh, partner and the chair of the Art Law Group, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Old Master Paintings, Silver, English & Continental Furniture (Part I), Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am, English & Continental Silver, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-8 pm. For information, 917-420- 0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Thursday, January 29

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

6-9 pm, Young Collectors Night Party, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, Staggered admission, $225-1,000.For information, www.thewintershow.org.

AUCTIONS

10 am, Old Master Paintings, Silver, English & Continental Furniture (Part II), Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am, English & Continental Furniture & Decorative Arts, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-4:30 pm. For information, 917- 420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Friday, January 30

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

11 am, “Drawing Time: Viollet-le-Duc’s Investigations of Natural and Human Histories,” in collaboration with Old Master Drawing Week. Bard Graduated Center, 18 West 86th Street. For information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

12:30 pm, “Designing Tomorrow: The Power of the Maker’s Touch,” moderated by Sarah Medford, contributing editor, Wall Street Journal magazine/writer & strategic consultant. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

2:30 pm, “Lines of a Nation: Early American Drawings and Their Legacy,” panel discussion moderated by Amy Torbert, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation associate curator of American art, Saint Louis Art Museum, with Mark Mitchell, the Holcombe T. Green curator of American paintings and sculpture, Yale University Art Gallery; Christina Michelon, the Pamela and Peter Voss curator of prints & drawings, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and, Stuart P. Feld, collector and president & director of Hirschl & Adler. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

3-5 pm, opening preview, Nameless Art + Design Show, 516 West 26th Street, Suite 315, 5-9 pm. $15. Staggered entry due to space constraints. For information, www.namelessartshow.com.

5:30-8 pm, Connoisseur’s Night, The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. $60. For information, 917-420-0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

SHOWS

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-8 pm. For information, 917-420- 0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Nameless Art + Design Show, 516 West 26th Street, Suite 315, 5-9 pm. Staggered entry due to space constraints. For information, www.namelessartshow.com.

Saturday, January 31

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

3-4 pm, “Structures of Success: Women Leading in Architecture and Design,” discussion with Gabrielle Esperdy and Kevin Murphy. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

4:30 pm, “The Piece I’d Never Part With, Treasures for New Tastemakers,” in collaboration with Country Life. Moderated by Patrick Monahan, with Mica Bowman of Bowman Sculpture, Lawrence Hendra of Philip Mould, and collectors Justin Fichelson and Lawrence Millstein. The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue. For information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

5:30 pm, “Collector Conversations: Talking Drawings” panel discussion led by Jennifer Tonkovich, the Eugene and Clare Thaw curator of drawings and prints at The Morgan Library & Museum. The Society for the History of Collecting, Adam Williams Fine Art, 24 East 80th Street. For information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

Nameless Art + Design Show, 516 West 26th Street, Suite 315, 10 am-6 pm. Staggered entry due to space constraints. For information, www.namelessartshow.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-7 pm. For information, 917-420- 0669 or www.thewintershow.org.

Sunday, February 1

SEMINARS, LECTURES & SPECIAL EVENTS

10:30 am, “Considering Collections: New Curatorial Approaches to Northern Drawings,” presentations and panel discussion, moderated by Alesa Boyle, co-founder & CEO, Trois Crayon, London, and Greg Rubinstein, head of Old Master & Early British drawings, Worldwide at Sotheby’s, featuring Olenka Horbatsch, curator of Dutch, Flemish and German prints and drawings, 1400-1800, British Museum, London; Sarah Mallory, the Annette and Oscar de la Renta assistant curator of drawings and prints at the Morgan Library & Museum; Elizabeth R. Mattison, the Andrew W. Mellon curator of academic programming and curator of European art, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College; and Anita V. Sganzerla, curator for the Katrin Bellinger Collection, London, Trois Crayons at Sotheby’s New York. 945 Madison Avenue. For information, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

SHOWS

Nameless Art + Design Show, 516 West 26th Street, Suite 315, 10 am-4 pm. Staggered entry due to space constraints. For information, www.namelessartshow.com.

The Winter Show, Park Avenue Armory, 67th Street & Park Avenue, noon-6 pm. For information, 917-420- 0669 or www.thewintershow.org.