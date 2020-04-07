SARASOTA, FLA. – On April 5, Helmuth Stone offered Part II of important Chinese paintings and illustrations from the collection of James A. Helzer (1946-2008), the founder of Unicover Corporation. Leading the online-only sale with a price of $48,400 was Zhan Jianjun (Chinese, b 1931), “Fog in the Stone Forest.” The work, measuring 28 by 24¼ inches, was an unsigned original oil on canvas that had been commissioned directly by Helzer for Unicover in 1981. It had been estimated at $2/4,000. Price quoted includes buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.